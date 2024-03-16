Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United youngster enjoyed a club first as part of a stunning Whites comeback, only for a late twist in a Friday night thriller.

United's under-21s took on Fulham's youngsters in a Premier League Two clash at the LNER Community Stadium in York where Joe Richards bagged his first goal for the Whites at 21s level.

The young full-back's strike drew Leeds level at 3-3 with just six minutes left but Fulham provided one final sting in the tail by netting in the 88th and 93rd minute to seal a 5-3 success.

Incredibly, the game was goalless at the break, after which a Joe Snowdon own goal from a corner put Fulham 1-0 up three minutes after the restart.

Josh King then fired past keeper Dani van den Heuvel to put the Cottagers 2-0 up just three minutes later and an Adrion Pajaziti penalty suddenly had Fulham three in front just before the hour mark.

But a Whites comeback started when Fulham's Luc de Fougerolles bundled home a Snowdon cross for an own goal in the 72nd minute and Snowdon then got on the scoresheet himself eight minutes later from a Luca Thomas assist.

Richards then drew Leeds level with his big club first in the 84th minute but Terrell Works put Fulham back in front in the 88th minute before setting up Delan McCoy-Splatt for a Fulham fifth in the third minute of stoppage time.

Leeds United: van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Cline (Chadwick 63), Coleman (Spencer 78), Moore, Monteiro, Snowdon, Toulson, Thomas, Chambers, Richards. Subs not used: Christy, Cresswell, Lopata-White.