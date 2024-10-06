Leeds United youngster salutes recent progress with double warning for rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United youngster has saluted recent progress with a double Whites warning.

United’s under-21s began the new season with a flurry of draws but completed a perfect week of three wins from three with Friday night’s 2-1 triumph against PL2 visitors West Brom at the LNER Community Stadium in York. Just three days after a thrilling 4-3 success at National League Cup hosts Boston United, Leeds battled back from falling 1-0 down to the Baggies as goals from Luca Thomas and Rhys Chadwick sealed a comeback success.

The Whites also came from behind three times in the midweek win at Boston which arrived on the back of a more commanding 3-0 victory at the weekend’s league hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Twenty-year-old midfielder Coleman came through another 90 minutes in the win against the Baggies, after which he saluted United’s recent development with a warning that Leeds can win both ways.

"I think in all the games we have managed it really well,” said Coleman. "I think when we have gone up, a few ahead or one goal ahead, I think we have managed it well, a lot better than we have recently. It just shows the character of the boys, when we do go behind we can bounce back and obviously when we do go ahead at the start we can stay ahead so I think it shows great character."

Assessing Friday night’s contest, Coleman declared: “I thought the boys battled hard. I think when we went 1-0 down we showed good character and didn't panic. The boys battled it out and then from literally the last 30 minutes it was just a grind out for the win and I think the boys stuck together really well."