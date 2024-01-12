Leeds United player returns to Whites after loan spell as club issues statement
One of Leeds United's loaned out players has returned.
A Leeds United midfielder has returned to the Whites following his loan spell.
Twenty-two-year-old Jack Jenkins joined National League North side Scunthorpe United on loan in September but the move was only a short deal that ended in January.
Scunthorpe are back in action at Brackley Town on Saturday and boss Jimmy Dean confirmed at his pre-match press conference that loanees Jenkins and also Connor Smith had now returned to their parent clubs. Smith had been on loan from Hearts.
A statement from Scunthorpe United read: "The club would like to place on record our thanks to Connor and Jack for their efforts while at the Iron, and wish them the very best for the future."
Jenkins made nine appearances for Scunthorpe who sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Tamworth and with a game in hand.
Five of his outings were starts but the midfielder's sole goal contribution came when brought on with 20 minutes left of October's 1-1 draw at Boston United in which he set up fellow loanee Smith to give his side the lead. Jenkins leaves having bagged a total of 516 minutes of football for the highflying Iron.