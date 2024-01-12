One of Leeds United's loaned out players has returned.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United midfielder has returned to the Whites following his loan spell.

Twenty-two-year-old Jack Jenkins joined National League North side Scunthorpe United on loan in September but the move was only a short deal that ended in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scunthorpe are back in action at Brackley Town on Saturday and boss Jimmy Dean confirmed at his pre-match press conference that loanees Jenkins and also Connor Smith had now returned to their parent clubs. Smith had been on loan from Hearts.

A statement from Scunthorpe United read: "The club would like to place on record our thanks to Connor and Jack for their efforts while at the Iron, and wish them the very best for the future."

Jenkins made nine appearances for Scunthorpe who sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Tamworth and with a game in hand.