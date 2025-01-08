Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United Under-21s midfielder Cian Coleman has returned to Thorp Arch following his loan switch to National League North outfit Buxton FC.

Coleman played 12 times for the non-league club, scoring four and assisting twice, including a hat-trick against Scunthorpe United back in November.

The youngster's loan spell was initially a one-month deal, however due to his impact upon arriving at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, the move was extended by a further two months until the beginning of the January transfer window.

Coleman, 20, remains eligible to go out on loan to a club higher in the footballing pyramid despite having already represented Leeds' U21s and Buxton this term.

A statement released by the non-league club on Wednesday, January 8 read: "We can confirm that Cian Coleman has returned to @LUFC following the completion of his loan.

"Cian has played an instrumental role in the Bucks’ rise up the league table over the last couple of months - including that afternoon in Scunthorpe - and we wish him the very best of luck for the future."

A fresh loan deal for Coleman is most likely to be explored, whose Leeds contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The YEP also understands Leeds could sanction a permanent move if a transfer which suits the player and club become available.

Previously, the Whites have allowed young players the opportunity to move on permanently, for minimal or no fees, shortly before the expiry of their contract.