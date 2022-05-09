United's 20-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville is one of eight players to have been shortlisted for the award, fresh from netting a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace's under-23s.

Summerville also played 65 minutes of the 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City's under-23s who sealed the title with their success at Elland Road.

Netherlands under-21s international Summerville made the Whites bench for the Premier League draw at home to Southampton and then came on for the final seven minutes of the 3-0 win at Watford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NOMINATION: For Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, centre, pictured celebrating with Jack Harrison, left, and Sam Greenwood, right, in the 3-0 win at Watford. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

The youngster's season was then ended early after he twisted his ankle in training ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace.

Summerville faces competition from seven other young stars for the award including Manchester City duo Liam Delap and Cole Palmer as well as Liverpool's Jack Bearne, Arsenal's Mika Biereth, Leicester City's Lewis Brunt, Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and West Ham United's Sonny Perkins.

The shortlist of eight nominees was selected by the Premier League's Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opponent in each of their league matches in the month.

The Panel will also decide the winner, which will be revealed on Monday, May 16.