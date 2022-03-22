Bate picked up an injury in last Tuesday's 3-0 Elland Road victory for Leeds Under 23s, with first team boss Jesse Marsch looking on from the stand.

Marsch revealed in his press conference before the Premier League trip to Wolves that both Bate and Jamie Shackleton had suffered knocks and neither man made the squad at Molineux.

But Bate did return to action on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, the home of his former club Chelsea, in a 1-0 defeat for the 23s. The 19-year-old departed the game on the hour mark however and has now been replaced in Andy Edwards' Young Lions squad by Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarkson spent the first half of the season out on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers but has been in impressive form for the Reds Under 23s of late.

Bate, who shone and scored for England Under 20s in their 1-1 draw with Italy at Chesterfield's Technique Stadium earlier in the season, finally made a senior breakthrough with Leeds in January. The 19-year-old featured in both games against West Ham United at the London Stadium, in the FA Cup and Premier League, but has not played for the first team since.