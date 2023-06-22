The Leeds youngster started on the left flank for Erwin van der Looi’s Dutch side who went unbeaten in qualifying for this summer’s Under-21 Euros. The Netherlands’ star-studded crop won eight and drew two of their ten qualifiers, conceding on just three occasions and were pitted against Belgium in their first group game at the finals.

Belgium themselves also went unbeaten in qualifying, conceding just twice, so perhaps it was not too great a surprise to witness the two teams play out a 0-0 draw in Georgia. Although, despite what the scoreline might suggest, the match was anything but dull.

Summerville’s role was a prominent one, particularly in the first half, stretching the Belgian defence with his out-to-in runs down the left, getting in behind the Red Devils’ right-back Louis Patris. On a couple of occasions during the opening exchanges Summerville was flagged offside by the officials just as he had latched onto well-weighted through balls.

Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville is currently representing the Netherlands at this summer's Under-21 Euros. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Both times, there was a suspicion that the 21-year-old may have even been onside.

The Leeds speedster rode challenges from all angles but competed well, demonstrating how deceptively robust he can be in duels despite his small frame. Eventually, Belgium’s Yorbe Vertessen was cautioned for chopping down the Whites winger, who moments earlier had skipped away from another attempted scything challenge.

Summerville’s Dutch side were on top for large portions of the first half, none more so than the opening 25 minutes. Leeds’ No. 10 fizzed a low cross into the penalty area with 14 minutes gone but there was nobody on hand to tap into the net.

A minute later, following a short free-kick routine which caught the Belgians flat-footed, the ball fell to Summerville on the right-hand side of the six-yard box. Instinctively lashing at it, the Leeds man directed his shot on target, only to see it cleared off the line by a covering Belgium defender.

There were other opportunities for the youngster, but none as valuable as what almost proved to be the tournament’s opening goal.

After 69 minutes, Summerville was replaced having struggled to effect the game to the same extent during the second half, but his display in the first 45 minutes was certainly enough to catch the eye.

If the winger’s intention was to use this summer’s tournament as a springboard into a transfer by putting himself in the shop window, he got off to a strong start, even if he and his teammates were unable to negotiate a breakthrough, ultimately settling for a 0-0 draw.

