The Whites forward bagged an assist along with two sensational goal of the season contending strikes against Liverpool in a 4-0 victory before scoring a brace against Blackburn Rovers in a 4-4 home draw.

Gelhardt also made his first team debut under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, scoring a penalty in a EFL Cup shootout victory over Championship outfit Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 19-year-old has six goals to his name this term at development level and has been called up into England's Under-21s squad for the October international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The shortlist has been selected by the Premier League's Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best display by an opponent in each of their league matches throughout the month.

Six other players have been nominated alongside Joffy, as he is affectionately known, for the gong.

Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Sam Burns (Blackburn Rovers), Caleb Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa, Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Baba Fernandes (Nottingham Forest and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) are all in the running for the monthly prize.

Manchester City's James McAtee won the first award of the campaign for August in the academy ranks.