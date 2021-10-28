The 19-year-old has previously been capped by Scotland's under-17s and selected for the under-19s squad but the winger has now received a first call-up into Scotland under-21s set up.

Scott Gemmill's young Tartan Army side face two UEFA Under-21s Euros qualifiers next month, against Kazakhstan and Belgium.

Leeds signed McKinstry from Motherwell in the summer of 2019 and the teenager made his first team debut as a second-half substitute in last month's Carabao Cup clash at Fulham.

LANDMARK CALL: For Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The game ended in a goalless draw and McKinstry held his nerve to convert an ice-cool spot kick as Leeds progressed with a 6-5 win on penalties.

McKinstry signed a new two-year deal at Leeds in the summer of 2020.

