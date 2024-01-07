Team news is in for Leeds United's FA Cup third round clash at Peterborough United.

Boss Daniel Farke has made six changes to his Leeds United side for Sunday's third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough United for which a Whites youngster is a notable absentee.

Twenty-one-year-old centre-back Charlie Cresswell is not part of the matchday squad which features injury returns for Jamie Shackleton who starts and Luke Ayling who is on the bench.

Club captain Liam Cooper had been a doubt for the contest after suffering a muscle reaction following the victory against Birmingham City on New Year's Day but Cooper makes the bench.

The six changes see Shackleton, Junior Firpo, Ilia Gruev, Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe all come into the side. Cooper, Glen Kamara, Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all drop to the bench whilst Sam Byram misses out altogether due to a hamstring injury.

Byram (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (groin), Joe Gelhardt (glute), longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) and back up keeper Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb) had already been ruled out whilst first choice keeper Illan Meslier is suspended as he serves the final match of a three-game ban.

Third choice keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Patrick Bamford are the only five players who start having also lined up against the Blues on New Year's Day.

Ampadu will wear the captain's armband and looks set to partner Rodon at centre-back.

Young striker Mateo Joseph is again on the Whites bench along with Ian Poveda and keeper Dani Van Den Heuvel plus Ayling, Cooper, Kamara, Summerville, James and Rutter.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has made one change to his Posh side as Jadel Katongo replaces former loanee Peter Kioso who has returned to parent club Rotherham United.

Peterborough United: Talley, Burrows, Edwards, Knight, Kaontgo, Kyprianou, Collins, Mason-Clark, Randall, Poku, Jones. Subs: Steer, Mills, Fuchs, Fernandez, De Havilland, Ajiboye, Mothersille, Wakeling.