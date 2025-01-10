Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds youngster has made a personal vow ahead of his FA Cup chance v Harrogate Town.

Whites striker Mateo Joseph has made a personal vow on his possible FA Cup chance v Harrogate Town with a Premier League side message.

Twenty-one-year old Leeds forward Joseph started his team’s first eight league games of the season but the youngster has found game time more limited recently upon Joel Piroe lining up as the no 9.

Joseph, though, now appears destined for a start in Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup hosting of Harrogate Town for which both Piroe and fellow striker Patrick Bamford have been ruled out injured.

Speaking to LUTV, Joseph declared his intent to “take advantage” of every minute as he also made a strong declaration of his side’s FA Cup intent.

The striker bagged a brace upon being handed a big chance in last season’s fifth round FA Cup clash at Chelsea which ended in a 3-2 defeat and the forward said Leeds would go full throttle this season be it against Harrogate Town or Premier League opponents like the Blues.

Pressed on whether Saturday’s clash gave him a chance to make a personal statement, Joseph declared: “Yeah, every game is a new opportunity and if it's 20, if it's 80 (minutes), I will try and take advantage of every minute and try and help the team and put in a good game. I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the cup brings us and we don't mind whoever team, if it's Harrogate, if it's Chelsea, we will try and beat them and we will go with everything out there.

“In front of our fans, in front of our people, playing at home in the first round of the FA Cup is really, really exciting and let's see if we can put in a really good game and let the fans enjoy the game."