Leeds United youngster makes huge impact in Thorp Arch development and Manchester United blow

Leeds United’s under-18s took on Manchester United’s under-18s in an Under-18s Premier League clash at Thorp Arch on Saturday in which the Red Devils led 3-1 with just two minutes left. However, the Whites pulled off a stunning late comeback to leave with a 3-3 draw as 18-year-old Scotland international youth forward Ben Andreucci bagged a late brace.

Andreucci pulled Leeds back to within one goal when striking in the 88th minute and then netted again in the second minute of added time to bag the Whites a point. Leeds had earlier gone ahead in the ninth minute through a Habeeb Ogunneye own goal but James Nolan equalised 17 minutes later. Ethan Williams put the visitors 2-1 up one minute before the hour mark and a Gabriele Biancheri strike in the 85th minute appeared to have the Red Devils destined to take all three points.