Leeds United youngster loses out to Premier League stars and cup winner amid captaincy honour
Wales are into the final qualification round for this summer's U19 European Championships but are off to a losing start in the first of three pivotal qualifiers.
England defeated Crew-led Wales at a sold-out Bangor City Stadium in North Wales with goals from Manchester United's Ethan Wheatley, currently on loan at Walsall, and Shumaira Mhueka of Chelsea.
Crew went up against another Blues youngster Kiano Dyer in central midfield, as well as Newcastle United's Carabao Cup winner Lewis Miley.
Alongside 26-time Premier League appearance-maker Miley in the England lineup were the likes of Josh Acheampong (Chelsea), Tyrique George (Chelsea), Mhueka, Joshua King (Fulham), Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur), Lewis Orford (West Ham United) and Tyler Dibling (Southampton) - all of whom have had outings in English football's top flight this season - in addition to Sunderland regular Chris Rigg.
The result leaves Wales bottom of the elite round qualification group ahead of remaining fixtures versus Portugal and Turkey, who drew 2-2 in the group's first contest.
Portugal and Turkey's score-draw does offer Wales a slim chance of qualification but hopes have largely been dashed by their opening defeat considering only one of the four teams will progress to the final tournament in Romania.
Crew is currently out on loan at League Two side Doncaster Rovers, where he has made eight appearances. He recently made a senior debut for Leeds, as a second half substitute in a 3-0 Elland Road win over Plymouth Argyle.
