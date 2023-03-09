Mullen will jet off to Spain with his new international teammates where they will take on Sweden and Wales at the Pinatar Arena at the end of March.

The 18-year-old has been a mainstay at centre-back for Leeds’ Under-21 side this season, who currently top the Premier League 2 Division 2 standings. Mullen’s form has not gone unnoticed with Scotland 21s’ boss Scot Gemmill selecting the teenager in his squad for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds defender will join up with the likes of Liverpool’s Ben Doak, Manchester City’s Dire Mebude and Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison for the two friendlies. Leeds-born Mullen has previously been capped at Under-19 level by Scotland and recently signed a contract extension until 2025 at the beginning of the season.

Mullen was also named on the bench in the Premier League for the first time last month as Leeds were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United at Elland Road.