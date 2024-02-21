Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are busy preparing for what could be their biggest game of the season so far. The Whites welcome Leicester City to Elland Road on Friday night and they know that a ninth straight Championship win would help them take a huge step towards promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites haven't lost at Elland Road all season and having beaten Leicester once already this season, they'll be confident of being able to move to within six points of the league leaders. Ahead of that game, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Gray interest played down

Leeds United may be braced for bids for Archie Gray this summer, but it seems an approach from Liverpool would feel 'unusual'. That's according to Liverpool reporter Neil Jones, who, speaking to Caught Offside, admitted his sources were dismissive of Gray being a target when reports of the club's supposed interest emerged earlier in the season.

Gray has been linked to a host of Premier League clubs over the last few months with Manchester United and Newcastle United also said to be keen on the 17-year-old, who has been one of Leeds' most important players this season. He penned a new contract with the club last month, committing his future until the summer of 2028.

But that new deal might not stop clubs making moves for him in the summer window, particularly if he continues to shine over the last few months of the campaign. However, Liverpool might not be one of those interested outfits, with Jones pointing the abundance of talent already at Anfield in midfield and at right-back.

Maresca's selection headache

Enzo Maresca might have trouble giving all four of his strikers the minutes they deserve over the remainder of the season. The Leicester City boss will be choosing between Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho and Tom Cannon this week when the Foxes travel to Elland Road for a clash that promises to have huge implications on the promotion race, one way or another.

All four have managed to find the back of the net with regularity this season and it seems Maresca will be thinking long and hard before naming his starting XI to face the Whites.