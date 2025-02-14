Leeds United's Under-21 side have been drawn against Aldershot Town in the quarter-final of this season's inaugural National League Cup.

The Whites will visit the Shots in the last eight of this year's competition, which pits Category One academy sides against top tier non-league clubs.

Leeds finished second in their eight-team group, defeating Boston United and Gateshead in normal time and Halifax Town on penalties after the teams were tied on 90 minutes, before losing their final pool fixture against Tamworth.

United will now go up against Aldershot, who topped Group A with nine points from their four matches against Brighton, Fulham, Southampton and Derby County's U21s.

As per the rules of the competition, Leeds will play away at Aldershot with a date and time for the fixture at The Recreation Ground set to be announced in due course.

Leeds youngster Harry Gray and his peers will be given the opportunity to test themselves against another non-league side, made up of senior players, as opposed to their usual age-restricted opposition.

Gray, 16, was recently called up to England's Under-17 camp for next month's international break as he continues to impress in the reserve setup at Thorp Arch. The teenager missed the majority of Leeds' National League Cup campaign so far and played just 45 minutes against Tamworth in United's 2-1 defeat, their most recent fixture in the competition.

Aldershot are 19th in the National League but currently on a good run of form winning four of their last six games. The Shots are also unbeaten across all competitions in nine consecutive matches.