PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Darko Gyabi of Leeds United acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Gyabi and Perkins both started for Simon Rusk's side as England began the Elite Round of Under-19 Euros qualification at home to Hungary. Hosted at Walsall's Bescot Stadium, Gyabi carried out a dynamic No. 8 role in midfield, whilst donning the captain's armband. Meanwhile, versatile forward Perkins started on the right-hand side of a front two, alongside West Ham United's Divin Mubama.

Perkins' evening was somewhat quieter than his clubmate's, although both were denied penalties after being felled inside the Hungary box. Shadowed by a red shirt for much of the game, Perkins had few opportunities to add to his five goals in qualifying, but did find the target with a solitary shot from the edge of the area, although goalkeeper Armin Pecsi was equal to it.

Gyabi on the other hand drove England's midfield, spun away from pressure and changed the point of the Three Lions' attacks. His 90-minute display was not dissimilar from his performances for Leeds' Under-21 side this season: impactful with bursts of acceleration in possession, composed on the ball and strong in duels.

After dispatching of Hungary courtesy of Charlie Webster’s first-half goal, England's Under-19s face Iceland next, this coming Saturday. Their Elite Round qualification cycle comes to an end against Turkey the following Tuesday with group winners securing a place at this summer's final tournament in Malta. The Young Lions are in pole position after a 2-2 draw between Turkey and Iceland during their opening fixture of this round, and stand a good chance of defending their 2022 Under-19 Euros title at the finals.

Head coach Rusk explained at full-time that Leeds teenager Gyabi will continue as Under-19s captain for their remaining fixtures this month, having taken on and impressed in a leadership role during their last camp during September last year.

"He's got real energy," Rusk said. "I think what I do have is, there are a few players who would possibly be deserving of the armband.

