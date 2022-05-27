Leeds United youngster given international promotion to senior squad for Nations League games

Midfielder McCalmont spent last season on loan at Morecambe and made 36 appearances including 18 starts as the Shrimps finished 19th in League One.

McCalmont has already been capped four times by Northern Ireland but all four caps were gained in the second half of 2021 when on loan at Oldham Athletic.

The 22-year-old has since been stepping out for Northern Ireland's under-21s but the Whites youngster is now back in boss Ian Baraclough's senior squad ahead of four Nations League games in June.

INTERNATIONAL PROMOTION: For Leeds United's Alfie McCalmont, left, pictured in action for loan side Morecambe in last August's Carabao Cup clash against Preston North End. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

McAlmont's Whites club mate Stuart Dallas has amassed 56 caps for the Green and White Army but Dallas is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a femoral fracture.

Northern Ireland are top seeds in League C Group 2 and will start their Nations League campaign with a home clash against Greece on Thursday, June 2.

Baraclough's side then take in back-to-back away games against Cyprus on Sunday, June 5 and Kosovo on Thursday, June 9.

The month's final Nations League clash is then at home to Cyprus on Sunday, June 12.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday), Trevor Carson (St Mirren), Luke Southwood (Reading), Josh Clarke (Glenavon).

Defenders: Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town).

Midfielders: Steven Davis and Charlie McCann (both Rangers), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Ali McCann (Preston North End), Niall McGinn (Dundee), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).