Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United youngster Charlie Crew has been promoted to the senior Wales squad ahead of UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Turkey and Montenegro this month.

The 18-year-old made his international debut back in June under previous head coach Rob Page, whose failure to qualify for Euro 2024 ultimately cost him the Wales job.

Since then, ex-Premier League forward Craig Bellamy has been appointed Page's replacement by FA Wales and although initially leaving Crew out of his first squad, due to drop-outs Bellamy has selected the teenager ahead of his Under-21 international peers - many of whom are older and vastly more experienced in the professional men's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew is yet to make his competitive Leeds debut but did feature for Daniel Farke's side throughout pre-season, one of three youngsters promoted to the senior setup that travelled to Germany on tour.

The 18-year-old has been named on the bench in four of Leeds' five first-team fixtures so far this season but was replaced in reserve by new signing Ao Tanaka for the visit of Hull City last weekend.

As many as 12 first-team players at Leeds will depart to represent their countries over the international break. Crew’s instalment with the senior Wales camp makes him the fourth United representative in Bellamy’s group, alongside club captain Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and surprise inclusion, 33-year-old goalkeeper Karl Darlow.