Leeds United youngster given huge vote of confidence as new regime recognises talent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 18-year-old made his international debut back in June under previous head coach Rob Page, whose failure to qualify for Euro 2024 ultimately cost him the Wales job.
Since then, ex-Premier League forward Craig Bellamy has been appointed Page's replacement by FA Wales and although initially leaving Crew out of his first squad, due to drop-outs Bellamy has selected the teenager ahead of his Under-21 international peers - many of whom are older and vastly more experienced in the professional men's game.
Crew is yet to make his competitive Leeds debut but did feature for Daniel Farke's side throughout pre-season, one of three youngsters promoted to the senior setup that travelled to Germany on tour.
The 18-year-old has been named on the bench in four of Leeds' five first-team fixtures so far this season but was replaced in reserve by new signing Ao Tanaka for the visit of Hull City last weekend.
As many as 12 first-team players at Leeds will depart to represent their countries over the international break. Crew’s instalment with the senior Wales camp makes him the fourth United representative in Bellamy’s group, alongside club captain Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and surprise inclusion, 33-year-old goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.