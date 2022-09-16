The 18-year-old’s place in the Azzurri was confirmed during the first half of tonight’s Leeds United Under 21s game against Southampton at Elland Road.

This evening’s Premier League 2 second tier clash is the first glimpse of Gnonto in Leeds colours since his move from FC Zurich.

He almost began his life at LS11 in style with a glorious early chance but his shot was smothered by Saints keeper Matt Hall.

Gnonto made his senior international debut against Germany in June and has since won another three caps, all of which have come in the Nations League.

He marked his debut with an assist against the Germans, and got his first international goal against the same opposition in his fourth cap.

September’s games will pit Italy against England, at the San Siro, and Hungary, at Puskás Aréna Park.

The winger was earmarked as a January 2023 signing by the Whites, who were initially content for him to continue his development in Switzerland, before deadline day problems with other targets forced their hand.

Gnonto’s arrival was confirmed after the 11pm deadline had passed and he flew into Yorkshire to meet his new boss Jesse Marsch and new team-mates, before flying home again to pack up his belongings.

He impressed in his first week at Thorp Arch, catching Joe Gelhardt’s eye in training.

"He's very sharp, he's very fast, he's lively," the forward told BBC Leeds.