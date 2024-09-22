Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s youngsters were subjected to a bitter twist on Saturday afternoon.

A wait continues for Leeds United’s youngsters after a bitter twist and frustrating ending.

United’s under-18s took on Liverpool’s under-18s at Thorp Arch in the U-18s Premier League North on Saturday as they looked for a first win of the new season at the fourth attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool also lined up still seeking a first win of the new campaign and the Reds fell behind just after the quarter hour mark as Whites forward Lewis Pirie netted from the penalty spot.

Leeds took a 1-0 advantage into the break, after which Liverpool equalised in the 70th minute through centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus. Leeds, though, quickly got their noses back in front through a Devon Brockie strike and looked destined for the lift-off of a first win of the new season.

Yet with just three minutes left on the clock, Sonni-Lambie beat Whites keeper Alex Baird to seal a last-gasp 2-2 draw. The stalemate has left both clubs in the bottom three, Liverpool propping up the division on just one point, one less than third-bottom Leeds.

United’s under-18s will return to action next Saturday with an 11.30am kick-off at Nottingham Forest.