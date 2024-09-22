Leeds United youngster heartbreak with cruel twist as big wait continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A wait continues for Leeds United’s youngsters after a bitter twist and frustrating ending.
United’s under-18s took on Liverpool’s under-18s at Thorp Arch in the U-18s Premier League North on Saturday as they looked for a first win of the new season at the fourth attempt.
Liverpool also lined up still seeking a first win of the new campaign and the Reds fell behind just after the quarter hour mark as Whites forward Lewis Pirie netted from the penalty spot.
Leeds took a 1-0 advantage into the break, after which Liverpool equalised in the 70th minute through centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus. Leeds, though, quickly got their noses back in front through a Devon Brockie strike and looked destined for the lift-off of a first win of the new season.
Yet with just three minutes left on the clock, Sonni-Lambie beat Whites keeper Alex Baird to seal a last-gasp 2-2 draw. The stalemate has left both clubs in the bottom three, Liverpool propping up the division on just one point, one less than third-bottom Leeds.
United’s under-18s will return to action next Saturday with an 11.30am kick-off at Nottingham Forest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.