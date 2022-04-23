Leeds United youngster facing spell on sidelines with ankle injury

Leeds United under-23s boss Andy Taylor has provided an update on young striker Max Dean who is facing a few weeks out with an ankle injury.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 1:43 pm

Under-23s regular Dean was seen wearing a protective boot and on crutches prior to Friday night's Premier League Two Division One clash against Manchester City at Elland Road.

Taylor's side fell to a valiant 3-1 defeat against champions City and the third-bottom Whites now only have one game left away at Arsenal next Friday night.

Asked about Dean, Taylor said: "He's struggling. We've only got obviously a week left. He'll be out for a few weeks.

INJURY: For young Leeds United forward Max Dean, left. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure of the full diagnosis and what he needs to do but he got injured in training on Tuesday I think it was, Tuesday or Wednesday.

"He'll be out for a few weeks now.

"It's his ankle. He twisted his ankle in training."

