Leeds United youngster facing spell on sidelines with ankle injury

Under-23s regular Dean was seen wearing a protective boot and on crutches prior to Friday night's Premier League Two Division One clash against Manchester City at Elland Road.
Taylor's side fell to a valiant 3-1 defeat against champions City and the third-bottom Whites now only have one game left away at Arsenal next Friday night.
Asked about Dean, Taylor said: "He's struggling. We've only got obviously a week left. He'll be out for a few weeks.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure of the full diagnosis and what he needs to do but he got injured in training on Tuesday I think it was, Tuesday or Wednesday.
"He'll be out for a few weeks now.
"It's his ankle. He twisted his ankle in training."