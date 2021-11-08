The 19-year-old was initially included in Andy Edwards' Under-20s but has now been moved into Lee Carsley's outfit alongside fellow Whites defender Charlie Cresswell.

England' s top youth side take on the Czech Republic (November 11) in a European Championship qualifier before facing Georgia (November 16) in an international friendly.

Drameh has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks having been handed his Leeds debut against Arsenal in League Cup action.

His appearance at the Emirates was swiftly followed up by a cameo against Norwich City in the Premier League.

Drameh has made use of the current injury issues at Thorp Arch, earning a regular spot in Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squad.

The right-back's form has now resulted in further international recognition for his country.

Fellow academy prospects Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate are all heading away with England's Under-20s this week.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Stuart McKinstry has also earned a first call up into Scotland's Under-21s while Kristoffer Klaesson is heading away with Norway's youth team.