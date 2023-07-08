A solitary goal courtesy of Manchester City’s Cole Palmer was enough for England to clinch their first Under-21 Euros title for 39 years, defeating Spain in Georgia.

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell played no part in the final but had a role for Lee Carsley’s side during the group stage as England recorded three wins out of three without conceding a single goal.

The Young Lions went on to win each of their three knockout fixtures to nil, ensuring they did not concede at all during their triumphant Under-21 Euros campaign.

England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.

It is England’s third title at this youth international level, which follows the senior men’s runners-up finish in 2021 and the women’s Euro victory last summer.

The championship was sealed by Palmer’s stoppage time strike at the end of the first half, but clinched by goalkeeper James Trafford’s expert penalty save in the 98th minute from Spain striker Abel Ruiz.