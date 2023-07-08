Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Leeds United youngster crowned European champion with late penalty drama victory over Spain

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been crowned a European champion with England’s Under-21s after the Young Lions defeated Spain 1-0 in the tournament finale on Saturday evening.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:23 BST- 1 min read

A solitary goal courtesy of Manchester City’s Cole Palmer was enough for England to clinch their first Under-21 Euros title for 39 years, defeating Spain in Georgia.

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell played no part in the final but had a role for Lee Carsley’s side during the group stage as England recorded three wins out of three without conceding a single goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Young Lions went on to win each of their three knockout fixtures to nil, ensuring they did not concede at all during their triumphant Under-21 Euros campaign.

England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.
England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U21. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.

It is England’s third title at this youth international level, which follows the senior men’s runners-up finish in 2021 and the women’s Euro victory last summer.

The championship was sealed by Palmer’s stoppage time strike at the end of the first half, but clinched by goalkeeper James Trafford’s expert penalty save in the 98th minute from Spain striker Abel Ruiz.

Cresswell and his England teammates will return to their respective club sides as European champions later this month, following a period of time away from the pitch.

Related topics:EnglandCharlie CresswellSpainManchester City