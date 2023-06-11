Leeds United youngster continues stellar progress with big role in England youth triumph

Seventeen-year-old centre back James Debayo is part of Neil Ryan’s under-18s England squad that are taking in three games at the International Tournament of Lisbon. Debayo was brought on with 12 minutes left of Friday’s 2-2 draw against Norway but the Whites defender was given a start in Sunday’s clash against Australia in which the young Lions recorded a last gasp 3-2 success.

Debayo was only brought off in the final minute of a contest in which a late strike from Adrian Blake sealed victory for England for had earlier been fired into a two-goal lead via a quickfire brace from Zach Marsh. Debayo, signed from Watford in the summer of 2021, has now amassed five caps for England’s under-18s.

The defender has featured regularly for both United’s under-18s and under-21s since joining the club, helping the under-23s to promotion back to the top flight of Academy football last month. England’s under-18s will take in their final game in Portugal against the host nation on Tuesday evening (kick-off 5pm).