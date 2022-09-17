Sonny Perkins' Friday morning began with news that the Leeds United summer signing had been named Premier League 2 Player of the Month for August.

After five goals in four matches, tied with teammate Mateo Joseph who netted four in the season opener at Derby County, Perkins has hit the ground running in West Yorkshire.

Signed in July, the tone of West Ham United's press release confirming Perkins had decided to move on at the end of last season, opting not to extend his stay in East London, left little to the imagination.

Sonny Perkins evades pressure during Leeds' 6-2 win over Southampton's Under-21s in Premier League 2 (Pic: Steve Riding)

Last year, Perkins netted 12 times for the Hammers in the league above PL2 Division 2, in which Leeds currently compete.

His decision to swap Rush Green for Thorp Arch, where first-team opportunities - evidenced by the progression of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville - appeared a more realistic possibility, was met with disappointment in the east end of London.

At Leeds, there was quiet optimism that the England youth international could build on his form of last season, in which he received April's PL2 Player of the Month award.

The 18-year-old's morning improved further with an announcement shortly before midday, that he had been included in Simon Rusk's England Under-19 squad for the first time, ahead of upcoming fixtures against Montenegro, Georgia and Denmark.

Perkins is joined in the Under-19s' group by fellow summer signing Darko Gyabi whose first-team exposure has been limited to the pre-season tour of Australia so far. But, on showings such as Friday night, the former Manchester City prospect hailing from south London clearly isn't too far from senior contention.

Each and every player appearing for the Under-21s is aiming for senior consideration, what with Marsch's willingness to offer minutes in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and in the latter stages of Premier League fixtures.

As more than 10,000 supporters filed into Elland Road for a glimpse of first-team headliners Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and new boy Willy Gnonto, Perkins was also named on the teamsheet in what was a formidable XI, stretching the boundaries of what can be defined as 'Under-21 football'.

Notably, the versatile forward was selected ahead of more traditional No. 9 Mateo Joseph, who was understandably usurped in attack by Bamford, despite his own blistering start to 2022/23.

Perkins' demeanour off the pitch is quiet and unassuming, but on the field he is a strong competitor for his age. Alongside the senior professionals on Friday night, the ex-Hammers teenager did not appear out of place, tactically or physically, and especially when playing with his back to goal.

When required to withstand pressure from behind, Perkins held his ground, flicking the ball round the corner, more often than not to a teammate; his first instinct was always to play forward when sensible and appropriate.

While not a vocal individual, he dwarfs his agemates, rides challenges like a player with greater experience and finishes assuredly, if his six-goal haul didn't already suggest as much.

The majority of his time as a Leeds player thus far had come from the right-hand side of United's attack, but on Friday, Perkins was deployed deeper and more central, outlining his positional flexibility.

His opening half hour required some adaptation to the role and accompanying personnel, many of whom he had trained with during the week along with other blue-chip youngsters, but shortly before half-time Perkins' link play shone.

Picking the ball up and driving towards the Southampton box as he did so frequently, Perkins unselfishly laid on a pass for an unmarked Bamford whose shot cannoned away for a Leeds corner. From the resulting set-piece, Leeds scored their fourth of the evening.

One thing coaches and club officials will continually reiterate when posed with the question of an exciting player's development, is that there is always room for improvement. And despite the strong start Perkins has made to his Leeds career, the shining light of United's rousing 6-2 win over Southampton's B side was Crysencio Summerville, a player 12-18 months ahead of Perkins in his own development.

The Dutchman has infiltrated the first-team on occasion while at Under-21 level has looked a class above for the past year. Once again, his hard running, tackling and composure to find through balls creating goalscoring chances made all the difference.

Not to be outshone by his more experienced teammate, though, a quarter of an hour into the second half and Perkins demonstrated precisely why Leeds raised eyebrows upon signing the teenager this summer. Strong-arming Southampton challenges on the edge of the Saints' area, Perkins bought a yard for himself and converted with aplomb into the bottom corner, with his weaker right foot no less.

In doing so, the 18-year-old maintained his 100 per cent record with Leeds Under-21s, with a sixth goal in five matches - scoring at least one in each.

It capped another inspiring performance, another 90 minutes, and further vindication that Leeds' scouting of the country's youth divisions is an avenue they are more than justified in continuing to explore.

Leeds Under-21s' fifth game of the season yielded their fourth win and a continuation of their unbeaten start. Admittedly, the youngsters were assisted greatly by the experience - and goals - of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo, but there were plenty of encouraging performances from those under the age of 21, Perkins included.

A day which began with league-wide recognition, an England call and selection among an XI which included several senior players, finished with yet another goal for Sonny Perkins.