Leeds United youngster Callum Nicell pens new deal

Young Leeds United midfielder Callum Nicell has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, who was among the goalscorers as Leeds’ Under-23s ran riot against Bristol City yesterday, will remain at Elland Road until at least 2020 after securing improved terms this morning.

Nicell has been edging towards the first-team picture at Leeds since the latter stages of the 2016-17 season when he was taken by former head coach Garry Monk with the senior squad to a Championship game at Fulham.

He made the bench for a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Elland Road in April and was a regular for the Under-18s as they topped their Professional Development League last season.

Nicell - on the books at Leeds since the age of seven - has stepped up into the Under-23s this term and he claimed the second goal in yesterday’s 5-0 rout of Bristol City’s development squad, finishing off an attack which covered the full length of the field.