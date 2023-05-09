Cresswell left Elland Road last July in search of regular football in England’s second tier, and has subsequently made 30 appearances over the course of the season for Gary Rowett’s Lions. An orbital fracture towards the end of the campaign robbed Leeds’ England Under-21 centre-half of the opportunity to continue his fine form and aid their push to make the Championship play-offs, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Defeat on the final day to Blackburn Rovers means Millwall will miss out on the chance to win promotion via the play-off route, but Cresswell has reflected fondly on his time at The Den in a post on social media.

"What can I say, the journey has been incredible, I couldn't of wished for a better club to come on loan. The staff, the fans and all the players have made my first full season one to remember.

Charlie Cresswell during his time on loan at Millwall (Pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

"I came a 19 year old teenager and going back up north a man. Gutted I couldn't play a part in the run in but that's football. Thank you to everyone,” he said.