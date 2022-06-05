Leeds United youngster awaits full international 'comeback' as big moment beckons for Dan James

James' Wales side will book their place at the Qatar World Cup if overcoming Ukraine in Sunday's World Cup qualifying play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium (kick-off 5pm).

James starts as part of a front line that also includes Gareth Bale and Kieffer Moore against the side that ended the World Cup dreams of a Scotland side featuring Whites captain Liam Cooper in Wednesday's qualifying play-off semi-final.

James' Wales international and Leeds team mate Tyler Roberts is not involved having only recently returned from injury.

There are another round of Nations League games on Sunday and 22-year-old Whites midfielder Alfie McCalmont is on the Northern Ireland bench as Ian Baraclough's side face Cyprus in Larnaca.

McCalmont, who spent last season on loan at Morecambe, is back in the senior squad for whom he last stepped out for in September of last year.

McCalmont was an unused substitute in Thursday night's 1-0 defeat against Nations League visitors Greece.

That game also kicks off at 5pm.