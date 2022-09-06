Transfer deadline day is rarely a quiet affair at Elland Road, especially in recent seasons.

Once again, Daniel James found himself embroiled in the day’s drama and confusion as he was made to wait until after the deadline to see his loan switch to Fulham confirmed.

The Welsh international ,who had been denied a Leeds move in January 2019, looked to be on the verge of having his Elland Road exit prevented, just 366 days after sealing a deadline day transfer to Leeds from Manchester United.

Jesse Marsch and Crysencio Summerville in discussion at Elland Road (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

In the end, Leeds managed to secure the addition of Willy Gnonto from FC Zurich, meaning James’ exit was given the green light but for the 24-year-old it must have felt like deja vu as clock ticked down on Thursday night.

The situation arose after Leeds had been spurned in their pursuit of Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng – the latter rejecting United with an eleventh hour change of heart, preferring instead to join OGC Nice, only for him to fail a medical and return to Olympique de Marseille where he had begun the day.

The announcement of 18-year-old Gnonto’s signing well past the deadline and into the small hours of Friday morning meant the squad was lighter in terms of experience, but at least not in personnel.

The Italy international’s role at United is yet to be revealed owing to the fact only a matter of weeks ago, amid widely-reported interest in the player, Jesse Marsch stated Gnonto was not quite at the level required for the Premier League.

His expedited arrival has had the unintended consequence of reshuffling the hierarchy at Elland Road, nudging Dutch youth international attacker Crysencio Summerville ahead in the pecking order.

Theoretically, with Dan James’ departure, Summerville is expected to fill the Welshman’s minutes at first-team level, as one of the club’s four wide attacking midfield options.

Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson will vie for starts in the Premier League behind the centre-forward, but Summerville will invariably become a first port of call from the bench.

The forward was at the centre of further VAR controversy last weekend after being substituted on against Brentford.

Replays showed the 20-year-old attacker impeded by Bees defender Aaron Hickey during the second half, except referee Robert Jones deemed the challenge fair despite the Scottish full-back failing to win the ball inside the penalty area.

Aside from the penalty that never was, Summerville’s introduction in Marsch’s second tranche of substitutions at the Gtech Stadium showed his faith in the youngster, sending him on to change Leeds’ fortunes with more than half an hour of the contest remaining.

The Dutchman courted interest from German club Hamburger SV in January and was open to a loan move for additional first-team minutes, but was denied a temporary exit by then-manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Having been awarded a new contract this summer and the No. 10 shirt, Summerville’s importance in Marsch’s eyes appears to have increased.