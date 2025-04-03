Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are owed £69 million in transfer fees by other teams as revealed in the club's latest set of accounts.

The Whites are due almost £70 million in transfer fees from clubs who have signed Leeds players, the majority of whom were sold in the last financial year.

Leeds' were owed only £2.2 million in future fees this time last year, upon the release of the club's 2022/23 accounts. Deals which saw Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha leave during the summer of 2022, which were reflected in United's penultimate financial results, were largely paid for up front by Manchester City and Barcelona, respectively.

However, this meant payments would not be staggered and paid evenly over the next several years, as most transfers are structured.

This does appear to have been the case with Leeds' transfer dealings over the past 12 months, though, with £69 million in fees still to be paid to the Elland Road club.

This could well mean the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur still owe the club instalments after the signings of Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Archie Gray, which are accounted for in the Whites’ 2023/24 financial results.

Leeds also owed other teams £190 million in deferred transfer payments last year, which has fallen to £142 million in the latest set of accounts. This means the club are still in a net deficit when it comes to future transfer payments, although this gap has been cut from £187 million to £73 million in the space of one financial year.

The Whites' pre-tax loss was £60.8 million for 2023/24, whilst other headline figures were record Championship revenue at £127.6 million and a £60 million reduction in the club's wage bill.