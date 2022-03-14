Leeds United YEP Jury: Wow, just wow - Joffy the hero in thrilling Premier League win over Norwich City

Name: Keith Ingham

Age: 61

United fan for: 47 yrs

Raphinha has his effort saved by Canaries keeper Tim Krul. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Lives: Keighley

Wow, just wow. How can you put into words the feeling after that?

It was so, so important and maybe up there with Pablo Hernandez’s winner at Swansea in the run to winning the Championship.

The win over Norwich City won’t guarantee survival but it’s a very important three points.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison gest the better of Canaries Max Aarons. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Leeds should have been out of sight by the break but once again they missed chances and only had Rodrigo’s 14th-minutegoal to show for their efforts.

Backed by a packed full house this was a different side that were humbled 3-0 by Villa.

In the second half Norwich had an opportunity to equalise but for once VAR stepped in to save Leeds. Ayling was judged to upended Rashica. The referee went to the pitchside video screen and instead of awarding a penalty he overturned his own decision to award it.

In the dying moments, McLean equalised and hearts sank around Elland Road fell, but incredibly there was a flash of inspiration from Raphinha in the 95th minute and substitute ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt scored the winner and the ground erupted.

Leeds' Pascal Struijk clears the bar from close range. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Man of the match: Rodrigo

Name: Mike Gill

Age: 74

United fan for: 63 yrs

Lives: St Albans

If ever three points were needed it was this afternoon.

Leeds looked to be running away with it when Rodrigo put them ahead after only 14 minutes. Raphinha hit the bar before Pascal Struijk forced a brilliant save from Tim Krul.

It was a breathless first half and the second period continued in the same vein.

Krul could only parry Raphinha’s rasping effort to Dan James who netted it only to see his shot judged to be offside.

Krul denied a Dan James shot and Raphinha rattled the crossbar yet again with a well taken free-kick

Norwich had their moments also as Rowe hit the crossbar and Norwich were awarded a penalty when Rashica went down in the box. Thankfully justice was done when VAR overturned the decision.

At the end of normal time a frantic seven-minute period ensued when our dreams were shattered by McLean’s equaliser but the pieces were put together again by a marvellous run from Raphinha which led to a deft finish from sub’ Joe Gelhardt. Wow!

Man of the match - Raphinha

Name: Andrew Dalton

Age: 36

United fan for: 29 yrs

Lives: Robin Hood

I am amazed I’m still alive to actually write this report!

This club will be the death of me after the late late show finally saw off Norwich City in what could be the most important three points of the season and has most probably relegated the Canaries in the process.

Leeds started on the attack and took the lead through Rodrigo and had numerous chances to double or even substantially increase their lead through Raphinha who hit the bar and Pascal Struijk who fired over when his first shot was saved.

It was more of the same in the second stanza but Leeds just couldn’t get the second goal to kill the game off.

Norwich equalised two minutes into stoppage time which punctured the air all around Elland Road.

Leeds needed a hero and got one when substituite Joe Gelhardt stepped up to tap in from a Raphinha cross to send Elland Road crazy and send the fans home with pure delirium!

Man of the match - Raphinha

Name: Andy Rhodes

Age: 27

United fan for: 16 yrs

Lives: Leeds

Wow, where do you start analysing that? No it wasn’t the perfect performance, far from it in the second half, but it was enough.

The first half was excellent. The team was aggressive, fighting for every ball, closing down every Norwich player, and the desire was there once more. Patrick Bamford’s influence was key to this pressing, he led from the front and showed us what we have been missing since his injury.

Rodrigo silenced any doubters with a superb performance and, after his goal, Leeds should have been out of sight after some huge misses.

The second half was tense and the performance showed it. United suddenly looked nervous and the tempo was a far cry from that of the first half. The chances Leeds missed always looked like coming back to haunt us – how Norwich didn’t equalise for a second time is beyond me.

But these are the results struggling sides get to stay alive. Although this was Norwich at home, the confidence will hopefully be building.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

Name: David Watkins

Age: 64

United fan for: 53 yrs

Lives: Market Drayton

At last, the YEP Jury gets one right! All five jurors predicted a Leeds win … and one bright spark even had it down as 2-1…

As always, Leeds did it the hard way of course! In a game that Leeds probably edged on quality of chances created, it looked like our age-old problem of not converting those chances would ultimately prove costly as Norwich provided the sucker punch of a late equaliser.

Enter one ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt, with many around me complaining his introduction had come too late, with just a few minutes to play. But this lad is special and he makes things happen.

Within two minutes he improbably got his head to a long clearance to touch the ball on for Raphinha to run on to and was then the Johnny on the Spot as Raphinha stretched to pull the ball back from the byline.

It was one of those all-time magical moments and, who knows, it may well prove to be a crucial moment in this troublesome season.