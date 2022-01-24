A month after Whites fans reported issues surrounding their arrival at Stamford Bridge, Magpies supporters say turnstile failure created a 'dangerous situation' as they attempted to gain entry to Elland Road.

READ: Leeds United Supporters Trust 'astonished' as Chelsea blame crush on 'aggressive' away fansNewcastle United Supporters Trust have appealed for fans who were involved in the crush to get in touch with their version of events and the issue has been reported to Leeds United via the Whites' own Supporters Trust. The Football Supporters Association say they are 'alarmed' by the accounts of travelling fans and are working with the Newcastle Utd Supporters Trust to 'ensure supporters get satisfactory answers to their legitimate complaints.'

Leeds United are investigating Saturday's events.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONCERNS RAISED - Newcastle United fans enjoyed their afternoon once they were inside Elland Road but have reported a 'dangerous situation' before kick-off and Leeds United are investigating. Pic: Getty

A spokesperson said: "Leeds United will now work with the Newcastle Supporters Trust, West Yorkshire Police and our own safety team to review the issues raised and ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for everyone attending our stadium. We will not make any further comment until a review is complete."

Away fan Alexander Marshall arrived at the ground 20 minutes before kick-off with his younger sister and said it became difficult to move as they neared the front of the queue for the turnstiles.

"Very few tickets seemed to be registering or working," he Tweeted.

"I made it to the front of the pack. My ticket didn't work initially, but after a couple of attempts and help from a steward I made it inside. But thats when things went south. Almost all the turnstiles seemed to fail. I was looking back though at my little sister, a metal gate between us and unrest growing, with nobody doing anything to try and help. It was clear the gates weren't working and people were now stuck and on the verge of being in danger."

Alexander was critical of the response to the situation by stewards and the police.

"The experience had clearly had an impact and several fans were visibly shaken," he said.

"I'd watched it unfold and was helpless. I hope everyone involved is okay, but something needs to be done to ensure something like this never happens again. It's incomprehensible that issues like this are still possible."

West Yorkshire Police say they are working with Leeds to review Saturday's events.

"We are aware of issues at the Leeds United v Newcastle United game at Elland Road on Saturday that resulted in congestion at the entrance points for away fans," a spokesperson told the YEP.