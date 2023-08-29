Leeds United are working on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence on a season-long loan deal with the London club understood to be keen on offloading the defender for 2023/24.

The Whites are hopeful of adding the Spurs full-back to manager Daniel Farke’s squad in the coming days, pending the completion of a medical, as per The Athletic.

Spence is not understood to be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans in North London and subsequently could rejoin teammate Joe Rodon at Elland Road this season.

Welsh international Rodon joined Leeds earlier this summer. Both he and Spence spent time at French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais last season, on loan from parent club Tottenham.

Spence’s Leeds switch is reported to be a straight loan deal, with no option to buy included in the prospective transfer. United are expected to pay a £1 million loan fee should the move be completed.

The 23-year-old impressed in the Championship with Middlesbrough two seasons ago before sealing his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He is seen as an alternative to AFC Bournemouth defender Max Aarons who turned down the chance to join up with his former Norwich City boss Farke once again at Elland Road earlier this month.

Spence will be expected to supplement Farke’s options at right-back, along with vice captain Luke Ayling and youngster Cody Drameh - although the potential signing could cast doubt on Drameh’s own Elland Road future.

The ex-Luton Town and Cardiff City loanee was substituted at half-time during last weekend’s 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, having only been brought on 20 minutes earlier to replace Sam Byram at left-back.