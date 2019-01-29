Leeds United won’t give up on main target Daniel James

Leeds United remained locked in talks with Swansea City last night amid determination at Elland Road to force through the signing of Daniel James.

Leeds have been pushing Swansea to agree a deal for James for the past week but negotiations are set to spill into the final 36 hours of the transfer window with United intent on landing Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice target.

The Elland Road club are ready to finance an incentivised package for the 21-year-old Wales international and have been haggling with Swansea over a fee in hope of convincing the Welsh club to sell him before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Swansea are looking to raise funds and cut their wage bill having felt the pressure of their relegation to the EFL last summer but they look set to remove the high-earning Wilfried Bony from their squad following an approach for the striker from a club in the Middle East.

Leroy Fer is another player who could depart the Liberty Stadium before the January deadline passes at 11pm tomorrow but Leeds remain convinced that they can convince Swansea to accept an offer for the highly-rated James.

Swansea manager Graham Potter started him against Birmingham City in the Championship yesterday evening and he scored the opening goal in a 3-3 draw.

Leeds have been applying all their attention to James, despite the rapidly approaching deadline, after securing a new goalkeeper with a high-profile move to bring Kiko Casilla in from Real Madrid a fortnight ago.

The club announced a second signing yesterday by tying up the arrival of 17-year-old midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Polish third division outfit Ruch Chorzów.

Bogusz, who is linking up with Leeds’ development squad initially, signed a two-and-half-year deal at Elland Road after passing a medical on Monday.

Brighton were keenly interested in the Poland Under-19 international but Leeds agreed a fee with Ruch Chorzow last week having invited Bogusz to England for preliminary talks and a visit to Thorp Arch.