Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United Women stepped out at Elland Road on Sunday against York City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United Women made sure their outing at Elland Road was a winning one with victory against York City in front of the LS11 crowd.

United’s Women stepped out at the club’s famous home for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon in a 2pm kick-off against FA Women’s National League Division One North visitors York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are chasing promotion and the Whites treated the crowd of 4,801 to a victory as goals from Amy Woodruff plus sisters Drew Greene and Darcie Greene sealed a 3-0 success.

Woodruff put Leeds ahead with just three minutes on the clock before Drew Greene doubled the advantage with 23 minutes on the clock. Leeds looked to be heading for a 2-0 victory but Darcie Greene then followed her sister Drew by also netting in the 89th minute to seal a memorable 3-0 success.

The win marked a sixth consecutive victory for Leeds who are now level on points with leaders Cheadle Town but with a game in hand.