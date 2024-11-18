Leeds United Women's Elland Road date proves a success with sister act and six in succession

Leeds United Women stepped out at Elland Road on Sunday against York City.

Leeds United Women made sure their outing at Elland Road was a winning one with victory against York City in front of the LS11 crowd.

United’s Women stepped out at the club’s famous home for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon in a 2pm kick-off against FA Women’s National League Division One North visitors York City.

Leeds are chasing promotion and the Whites treated the crowd of 4,801 to a victory as goals from Amy Woodruff plus sisters Drew Greene and Darcie Greene sealed a 3-0 success.

Woodruff put Leeds ahead with just three minutes on the clock before Drew Greene doubled the advantage with 23 minutes on the clock. Leeds looked to be heading for a 2-0 victory but Darcie Greene then followed her sister Drew by also netting in the 89th minute to seal a memorable 3-0 success.

The win marked a sixth consecutive victory for Leeds who are now level on points with leaders Cheadle Town but with a game in hand.

