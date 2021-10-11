Leeds United Women settle for a draw in 10-goal thriller against Durham Cestria

Reeled-in Leeds United had to settle for a point against Durham Cestria in a 10-goal thriller at the Global Stadium but it was enough to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The tally included a hat-trick apiece for the visiting Jordan Atkinson and Leeds striker Laura Bartup, who went top of the goalscoring charts on an eventful afternoon in Tadcaster.

With less than half an hour to play, Durham substitute Ellen Turnball made an instant impact, getting a third goal for her side to kickstart a comeback. What followed was a relentless effort from the visiting team as the Leeds defence faced wave after wave of attack. After Atkinson completed her hat-trick with 10 minutes to go, Leeds were desperate to close out the game.

Putting everything behind the ball, everything was in Leeds’ half as substitute Sandra Soares-Martin was sent upfield alone in the hopes of extending the hosts’ now-slim lead.

The Whites’ resistance couldn’t hold out, though, and Turnball equalised with three minutes to go to claim a point for Durham.

The draw puts Leeds United one point clear at the top of Division One North as, with a break for cup fixtures, they head into a seven-week wait for their next league match.

Rebecca Hunt opened the scoring for Leeds United. Pic: James Hardisty.

New signing Holly Houseley, meanwhile, slotted in at right-back in place of Rebekah Bass, who was forced to watch on crutches from the sidelines.

