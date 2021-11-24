Leeds United Women set to face Division One North rivals in FA Cup on Sunday

The Whites are fighting for the chance to face tier two opposition as victory would put Dan O’Hearne’s side into the hat for the third round, when Championship sides enter the competition.

Yet to concede a goal in the competition, Leeds have progressed comfortably with two 4-0 wins on the road against fifth tier sides Hartlepool United and Redcar Town.

On Sunday, the Whites will have to overcome tougher competition to reach the next round as they take on Norton and Stockton Ancients, who are currently one place behind Leeds in the Division One North league table, with six points separating the two sides challenging at the top of the rankings.

The Ancients have also been relatively untroubled on their path to the second round proper, breezing past tier six side Altrincham with a 7-0 win before beating tier four side South Shields 4-1 to qualify for the Leeds clash.

The Whites are yet to meet Sunday’s opponents this season, and it was Norton who came out on top in their last encounter in September 2020. On the opening day of the Division One North season, Leeds' summer signing Laura Bartup opened the scoring on her debut before Norton captain Bianca Owens hit back twice to claim a 2-1 win for her side.

With six goals in six league appearances and a hat trick in the first round, Owens is in form again this season, and team secretary Vicki Burton says the club are up for the challenge.

"We've never gotten this far,” Burton told TeessideLive, “whereas Leeds have got to the final twice since 2000.

“This is such an exciting opportunity to go further than we ever have before and we're all really up for it.

"Leeds are winnable. We've beaten them here comfortably in the past so we hope for a repeat next Sunday."

Leeds United Women kick off against Norton and Stockton Ancients at 1pm on Sunday November 28 at the Norton Sports Complex. Tickets are £3 for adults, while under-16s go free.

