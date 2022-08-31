Leeds United Women plan match tribute as chairman Chris Bennett passes
Leeds United Women chairman Chris Bennett has died at the age of 71 after a long battle with illness.
The Whites will pay tribute to Bennett during their fixture against Stockport County at their home ground at Tadcaster Albion on Wednesday evening.
Rick Passmoor’s players will wear black armband and observe a minute’s silence ahead of the Division One North game in honour of Bennett.
In a club statement, Leeds United expressed gratitude for his service to the women’s side:
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 1 Everton 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and match night picture gallery
-
2
Frank Lampard claims Leeds United man is among best in the Premier League after Elland Road draw
-
3
Jesse Marsch on Rodrigo injury, Hwang Hee-chan and Leeds United striker transfer situation
-
4
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast
-
5
Latest Leeds United relegation odds after huge Premier League twist
“The club are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Chris Bennett, Chairman of Leeds United Women, at the age of 71 following a long battle with illness.
“Chris has been a well-known face of Leeds United Women for a number of years, firstly beginning as a supporter when watching his granddaughter play for the club.
“His love and passion for the game continued during that time and as the club began to evolve, he was appointed to the committee in the role of Parent Liaison, an important and respected position.
“Chris then became Chairman in 2018 and would oversee recent progression with the Whites, becoming an exceptionally popular member of the committee, team and within the Women’s footballing community.
“As a fully qualified referee, he would often be seen on the pitch too, showing a fair and committed approach to all matches.
“Chris played an integral part in the growth of women’s football within the local area and his strong character, leadership and passion for the game was evident throughout his entire tenure.
“In tribute, players and staff will be wearing black armbands as well as observing a period of silence at Wednesday night’s match against Stockport County Ladies.
“All of our thoughts are with Chris’ family and friends, as well as everyone connected to Leeds United Women, at this very sad time.”