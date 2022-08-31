Leeds United Women plan match tribute as chairman Chris Bennett passes

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites will pay tribute to Bennett during their fixture against Stockport County at their home ground at Tadcaster Albion on Wednesday evening.

Rick Passmoor’s players will wear black armband and observe a minute’s silence ahead of the Division One North game in honour of Bennett.

In a club statement, Leeds United expressed gratitude for his service to the women’s side:

Leeds United Women chairman Chris Bennett with the team at the Whites' Division One North game against Alnwick Town at Elland Road in the 2021/2022 season.

“The club are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Chris Bennett, Chairman of Leeds United Women, at the age of 71 following a long battle with illness.

“Chris has been a well-known face of Leeds United Women for a number of years, firstly beginning as a supporter when watching his granddaughter play for the club.

“His love and passion for the game continued during that time and as the club began to evolve, he was appointed to the committee in the role of Parent Liaison, an important and respected position.

“Chris then became Chairman in 2018 and would oversee recent progression with the Whites, becoming an exceptionally popular member of the committee, team and within the Women’s footballing community.

“As a fully qualified referee, he would often be seen on the pitch too, showing a fair and committed approach to all matches.

“Chris played an integral part in the growth of women’s football within the local area and his strong character, leadership and passion for the game was evident throughout his entire tenure.

“In tribute, players and staff will be wearing black armbands as well as observing a period of silence at Wednesday night’s match against Stockport County Ladies.