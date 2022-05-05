The Whites Women concluded their season with Sunday's 5-1 victory at Chester-le-Street, after which the side received video messages from United's director of football Victor Orta plus striker Patrick Bamford and head coach Marsch.

Marsch's side will resume their battle to stay up when taking in their fourth-last game at Arsenal on Sunday and Hamill says her side are full of support and optimism that the Whites can seal Premier League survival.

United's destiny fell out of their own hands through Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City as Burnley recorded a dramatic 2-1 win at Watford the same day.

MESSAGE: For Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side from Leeds United Women and captain Cath Hamill. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Everton then defeated Chelsea at Goodison Park the following day, putting themselves two points behind fourth-bottom Leeds but with a game in hand.

Asked if there was a message from her side for Marsch's men, Hamill told the YEP "It's probably what anyone would say, obviously it's hard to do but try not to think about other teams as much.

"When you have still got these games to play you can only think about yourself.

"You have got some tricky games coming up but if you can do what you can do and hopefully get the points that's all you can do and don't think about the other teams.

"They can only do what they can do.

"With Man City, I don't think many people were expecting a result and I think 4-0 did flatter them a bit.

"Especially in the first half I thought they were doing quite well.

"You can take a positive out of that but it is hard when all you need is the result really and at the moment I think you would rather play terrible but get the result.

"But just think about yourself rather than all the comments from people which is obviously probably harder as a male footballer.

"You probably get lots and lots of comments on Twitter and social media.

"It's a totally different scenario but when things get hard for me I just kind of remove myself from social media and mute things and block it because it's not going to help anything.

"They know that, they are experienced and they have probably been in these situations before where you are under pressure but I'm still hopeful for them.

"They do have a tough run in and Everton and Burnley winning was a bit unexpected, especially the way Burnley did it.

"There's loads of Leeds fans in our team like Rebekah Bass is a massive Leeds fan and a few of us go to the games a lot as well.

"There's a lot of Leeds supporters in there so we are definitely behind them and we definitely want them to stay up.

"We are really positive about it as well, it's not like anyone is saying we are going to be relegated.