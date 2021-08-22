Leeds United Women celebrate winning goal v Stockport at the Global Stadium.

The league kicked off last weekend at the Global Stadium, Tadcaster, where the Whites played host to Stockport County. Substitute Kirstie Hunt’s last-gasp strike was the difference in their season opener, earning Leeds three points in front of a crowd of 100 home supporters.

Among a handful of summer recruits given their first league starts were right-back Rebecca Bass, whose immaculate defensive performance was matched by her pace and tenacity on the attack, and Sarah Danby, a previous FA Cup finalist who recently returned to Leeds United following a stint at nearby Huddersfield Town.

The match also handed competitive debuts to defensive midfielder Kanisha-Mae Underdown, who relocated from her hometown club Cardiff City in pursuit of higher level football, and forward Sandra Soares-Martins, who exploded off the bench to create much-needed chances for the home side. This afternoon, Underdown and Soares-Martins will look to challenge fellow new signings Kathryn Smith and Paige Williams for their place in the starting eleven.

Leeds United Women Head Coach Dan O'Hearne

Meanwhile, this afternoon’s opponents also go in search of a second win after Chorley beat Bradford City 2-1 on the opening weekend.

Last season the league was abandoned before Chorley had the chance to face the Whites. The teams last met in March 2020, when Leeds took a 1-0 victory on the road during a season which was also made null and void.

“No games in this league are easy,” said Head Coach Dan O’Hearne. “We’re just focusing on each game at a time and trying to get the next three points.”

“Hopefully we’re going to score more of our chances and carry this momentum into next week.”