As Leeds United Women approach the midway point of their 22-game season, Dan O'Hearne's side sit third in the Division One North table.

The team in first place on the final day will advance into the third tier and compete in the FA Women's National League Northern Premier next season.

The Whites trail league leaders Liverpool Feds by eleven points, though postponements and rearrangements due to cup ties and adverse weather conditions mean that the Global Stadium outfit have games in hand over teams around them.

Leeds have enjoyed vocal home crowds this season after last year's disrupted competition was played out behind doors.

Here's what you need to know if you want to get behind the Whites this season:

Where do Leeds play?

Leeds play their home games at the Global Stadium in Tadcaster.

Bridie Hannon celebrates with her Leeds United teammates Kathryn Smith and Rebecca Hunt. Pic: LUFC.

The full address for the ground is Ings Lane, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, LS24 9AY.

What time is kick-off?

Most of Leeds' games kick off at 2pm on Sundays.

Some of the Whites' league fixtures take place midweek, with evening games starting at 7.45pm.

Leeds United full-back Rebekah Bass. Pic: LUFC.

How much does it cost?

Tickets to watch Leeds play at the Global Stadium are five pounds for adults, while under-16s go free.

There are no advance sales, with entry fees paid on the door.

Seating is unreserved, or you can stand beside the pitch.

Leeds United top-scorer Laura Bartup. Pic: LUFC.

Food and drinks are available from the bar for the duration of the game.

When are Leeds playing at home?

v Newcastle United, Sunday January 23, 2pm.

v Chorley - Sunday January 30, 2pm.

v Alnwick Town, Sunday February 6, 2pm.

v Bradford City, Thursday February 24, 7.45pm.

v Norton & Stockton Ancients, to be confirmed.

Fixtures are subject to change, while additional County Cup and FAWNL Plate ties may be added into the schedule.