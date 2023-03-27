News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United Women crowned FA National League Plate champions with 3-1 victory

Leeds United Women lifted the FA National League Plate on Sunday afternoon, defeating FAWNL Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge Women

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 27th Mar 2023, 05:55 BST- 1 min read

Leeds Women secured their first silverware in 13 years courtesy of goals from Macy Ellis, Abbie Brown and Amy Woodruff in a 3-1 win over Stourbridge.

Ellis’ right-place, right-time finish midway through the first half handed Rick Passmoor’s side the lead before Stourbridge equalised with a long-range effort beating Leeds goalkeeper Carrie Simpson all ends up.

The Whites hit back, though, restoring their one-goal advantage after the break with Abbie Brown’s composed finish inside the penalty area, which marked her 14th strike of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds United Women are crowned FA National League Plate winners (Pic: Leeds United)
Amy Woodruff then secured the victory with a late header to hand the National League Plate to Leeds United Women, their first title since an FA Women's Premier League Cup triumph in 2010 and the first piece of silverware since reuniting under the current Leeds ownership.

Leeds continue their campaign in FA Women’s National League Division One North. The Whites are currently sixth but with several games in hand on positional rivals in their 12-team league.

Leeds United Women are crowned FA National League Plate winners (Pic: Leeds United)
