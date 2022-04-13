Leeds United Women boss Dan O'Hearne hails free-scoring Laura Bartup as striker runs riot at Elland Road

United delighted a 1,370-strong crowd of fans with a six-goal spectacle at the Whites' historic home ground on Sunday afternoon.

Bartup, who is Leeds' top scorer this season, netted a hat-trick in the first half to send her side into the break with a 3-0 lead in the Division One North clash.

Striker Amy Woodruff, who joined the club in March, bagged her first goal for the Whites shortly after the restart.

Moments later, Bartup headed home United's fifth before Abbie Brown made is 6-0 to the home side in the game's dying minutes.

After the win, O'Hearne was full of praise for Bartup, whose season tally now stands at 20 goals.

"Big players turn up on the big stage, don't they, and she's done that today," O'Hearne said.

Leeds United Women boss Dan O'Hearne. Pic: LUFC.

"She thoroughly deserved those goals.

"She's a great goal-scorer and a real asset to the club."

After last week's cup final disappointment, with Leeds losing 4-2 to Brighouse Town on penalties after dramatically levelling the game in stoppage-time, O'Hearne set his players the target of making a clean sweep of the remaining games of the season.

The United boss is happy that his side put in another strong performance on a big occasion.

Leeds United Women strikes Laura Bartup celebrates with skipper Catherine Hamill. Pic: LUFC.

"A nice sunny day at Elland Road and 6-0, you couldn't wish for much better, could you?" O'Hearne told LUTV."A complete performance today, thought we scored some really good goals, some really attractive play, and kept a clean sheet which is always a bonus.

"Like I said after Thursday night, four games to go, let's win all four - first one's done, so let's win the next three.

"We were unlucky Thursday night, penalty shootout lottery. We've come here today, obviously a massive pitch, the girls have put a good show on.

"The intensity could have been a little bit better, for me, but I'm always wanting more. Some of the goals were good, they looked good from the side-lines so I'm highly delighted."