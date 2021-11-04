Leeds United Women begin FAWNL Plate campaign against Stockport County

The Whites entered the hat for the FAWNL Plate competition after exiting the FAWNL Cup competition in the first round with a 3-1 defeat at tier three side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Sunday, Dan O’Hearne’s side will host Division One North rivals Stockport County who, with 11 points from 8 games, sit 7th in the table, while Leeds push for promotion in second place.

The Greater Manchester side have won four of their last five games, with league leaders Liverpool Feds taking a 2-1 win from Stockport in their last outing.

Meanwhile, O’Hearne’s side claimed a 4-0 FA Cup victory over tier five side Redcar Town Ladies last time out on October 24.

Leeds United Women will kick off at 2pm on Sunday November 7 at the Global Stadium in Tadcaster. Entry is £5 for adults, while under-16s go free.

Leeds United Women's Rebekah Bass, Sarah Danby, Bridie Hannon, and Paige Williams. Pic: Leeds United Football Club.