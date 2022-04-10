The Whites hit three goals in each half to sign off their final league game of the season in style and in front of a passionate Elland-Road crowd to boot.

Leeds made the perfect start when work down the wing between Amy Woodruff and Olivia Smart created an opening for Sandra Soares-Martins who crossed from the back post for Laura Bartup to net the opener.

Dan O’Hearne’s side were dictating the tempo of the game but Alnwick should have an equaliser when Lucy McConnell raced through but she fired high.

Leeds United Women's leading scorer Laura Bartup who netted four in the 6-0 win over Alnwick Town at Elland Road on Sunday. Picture: James Hardisty.

Leading scorer Bartup claimed her second - Smart involved again - and five minutes later she had her hat-trick with a superb volley.

Bartup then clipped the bar whilst Abbie Brown forced Katy Stark into a good save as did captain Cath Hamill, venturing up from central defence to head at goal.

The Whites added to their tally within minutes of the second-half restart, Woodruff pouncing on a goalkeeping error to claim her first goal for the club.

Moments later, Bartup headed in her fourth and was then brought down by Stark who was sent off, meaning Jessica Morrison had to go in goal for the remainder of the match. And, wqith three minutes to go, Brown got the goal her performance deserved!

Abbie Brown, a scorer for Leeds United Women in Sunday's 6-0 win over Alnwick Town at Elland Road. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leeds United: Wattam, Bass, Hannon (Williams 61), Hamill, Danby, Brown, Smith (Dobby 69), Smart (Robson 69), Soares-Martins (Hunt 61), Bartup, Woodruff (Underdown 69).