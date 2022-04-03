Laura Bartup was among several Leeds United players who went close to scoring in the 2-0 home defeat to Norton & Stockton Ancients. Picture: James Hardisty.

Leeds went into the game looking to make it back-to-back wins following the 2-1 success away from home the previous weekend, but they almost fell behind early in the game when Bianca Owens forced a smart save from Georgia Wattam - after 13 seconds. The action moved quickly to the other end where captain Cath Hamill saw her header cleared off the line, before Abbie Brown fired wide from the edge of the area.

Owens - the visitors’ top scorer - shot just wide from 15 yards but Leeds kept pushing with Sandra Soares-Martins poking wide from a corner and Sarah Danby looking to chip the keeper from 30-yards but Rachel Chisnall held onto her to shot.

Wattam had to be alert to deny Owens from a header from eight-yards out, before Soares-Martins shot straight at the keeper as the sides went in at the break on level terms.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Danby was among a number of Leeds United players who went close to scoring in the 2-0 home defeat to Norton & Stockton Ancients. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Whites started the second half on the attack with debutant Katie Astle inches away from scoring after a brilliant Danby ball into the middle. Amy Woodruff shot wide from inside the penalty area as Dan O’Hearne’s side continued to search for an opener.

But Owens gave Norton the lead from the spot after a handball was spotted in the area after 57 minutes. The forward stepped up and found the top corner. Sophie Tierney hit the bar from 30-yards out as the visitors nearly doubled their lead, before Laura Bartup shot straight at the keeper at the other end.