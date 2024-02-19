Mowbray has only recently succeeded Wayne Rooney at St. Andrew's Stadium but managed to turn the club's fortunes around somewhat, even defeating former employers Sunderland in their most recent outing.

On Monday, February 19 it was revealed Mowbray would spend approximately six-to-eight weeks away from his managerial duties after receiving results of a medical assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment," Mowbray said in a statement released by Birmingham. "Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

"Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Leeds winger Poveda, who is currently on loan at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday posted on social media platform Instagram to wish his former boss all the best. The Colombian wrote: 'Get well soon boss', in light of Mowbray's diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poveda worked under the 61-year-old at Blackburn Rovers two seasons ago, playing ten times and scoring once during an injury-hit campaign on loan away from Elland Road. The winger's contract expires this summer and is expected to leave Leeds in June but remains on the club's books until then, whilst representing Wednesday.