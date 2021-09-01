New Leeds United signing Daniel James. Pic: LUFC

Helder Costa secures delayed deadline day move

Leeds United winger Helder Costa has joined La Liga outfit Valencia on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

The 27-year-old wide man had fallen down the pecking order under head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and the arrival of headline signing Daniel James on deadline day all but sealed his fate in the Argentine's squad.

The deal to take him to the Mestalla was ratified in the early hours of the morning after a delay with La Liga.

Costa's loan switch also includes the option for Valencia to make the transfer permanent should they wish next summer.

Daniel James on his 'whirlwind' move to Leeds United

Daniel James admits his move to Leeds United has been a whirlwind - but believes the transfer is the best decision for his career going forward.

“I’m glad everything’s over the line and I’m excited to move forward," James told Sky Sports after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for me, bit of a crazy time, but I’m here now and grateful that the club still believed in me from that time two-and-a-half years ago.

"I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to play in front of these fans.

“It’s all happened in the last day or two, very quick. I got my head around it and this is where I wanted to be moving forward.

"For me, for my football career, it’s the right decision. It’s time to move on career-wise and I’m looking forward to it.

"Don't get me wrong, I had an unbelievable time [at Manchester United], I made great friends, the staff were amazing to me and so were the fans, but for me, it's time to move on career-wise and just to move forward, so yeah I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm a different player and a different person. I'd only played half-a-season when I nearly signed here last time, but I've now got games under my belt at the top level and I'd like to think I can add something here."

Kalvin Phillips wins England gong

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been named England men's Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old is currently away on international duty and was handed the Player of the Year award by his team-mate Declan Rice at St George's Park - winning the public vote with a whopping 40,000 votes.