Leeds United Raphinha pays tribute to Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça. Pic: Getty

The Whites took the lead against Leicester City in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as the winger fired a free-kick into the far corner of the net.

United's opener sparked wild celebrations in LS11 while Raphinha took the moment to unveil a message in memory of Mendonca, who tragically passed away earlier this week.

The 26-year-old was one of Brazil's most popular contemporary singers, having won a Latin Grammy award in 2019 and been the country's most streamed Spotify artist over the last year.

Mendonca was killed in a plane crash on Friday along with four other people - including her uncle and producer.

Raphinha joined fellow Brazil international Neymar, who revealed a message in her memory whilst playing for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 earlier on in the weekend.

United's wide man's tribute read, which was on his undershirt, read: "Rest in peace, Queen of Suffering."