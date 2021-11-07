Leeds United winger Raphinha pays tribute to Marília Mendonça during goal celebration against Leicester City
Leeds United winger Raphinha paid a touching tribute to late Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça at Elland Road.
The Whites took the lead against Leicester City in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as the winger fired a free-kick into the far corner of the net.
United's opener sparked wild celebrations in LS11 while Raphinha took the moment to unveil a message in memory of Mendonca, who tragically passed away earlier this week.
The 26-year-old was one of Brazil's most popular contemporary singers, having won a Latin Grammy award in 2019 and been the country's most streamed Spotify artist over the last year.
Mendonca was killed in a plane crash on Friday along with four other people - including her uncle and producer.
Raphinha joined fellow Brazil international Neymar, who revealed a message in her memory whilst playing for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 earlier on in the weekend.
United's wide man's tribute read, which was on his undershirt, read: "Rest in peace, Queen of Suffering."
Raphinha also took to social media on Friday to remember Mendonca with a post in her memory.